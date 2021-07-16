Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology Purchases 587,002 Shares

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 587,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $9,080,920.94.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $19.60 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.23). Research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.