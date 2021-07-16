Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197. Randstad has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Randstad (RANJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.