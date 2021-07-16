Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.30% of Ranger Energy Services worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.84. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 11.30%.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

