Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.30.

NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $101.60. 117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Insiders sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,691 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

