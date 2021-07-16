RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,101.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, William Ho sold 8,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $46,800.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $19,870.00.

NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,252. The company has a market capitalization of $746.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

