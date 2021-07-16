RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:RAPT remained flat at $$29.98 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,977. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $389,887 over the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

