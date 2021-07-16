Raymond James Analysts Give Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) a C$3.50 Price Target

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) received a C$3.50 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.55.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$2.74. The stock has a market cap of C$640.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.49.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. Analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.0496337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.