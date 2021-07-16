Raymond James Boosts Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target to $125.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $88.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.07. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,378 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,968,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

