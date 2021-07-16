Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.67.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,665 shares of company stock worth $2,672,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.83. The company had a trading volume of 69,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,468. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

