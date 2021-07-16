RBS Partners L.P. Sells 1,170,536 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

RBS Partners L.P. lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170,536 shares during the quarter. AutoNation comprises about 66.4% of RBS Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. RBS Partners L.P. owned 1.32% of AutoNation worth $99,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 366,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $20,729,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of AN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $103.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,024. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

