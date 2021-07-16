RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 134.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RICK stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.10.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK).

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.