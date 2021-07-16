REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC) Trading Down 1.1%

REAC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REAC) shares dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56.

About REAC Group (OTCMKTS:REAC)

REAC Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation, logistics, and warehouse distribution services for perishable and other cargo. It offers refrigerated long haul, regional, and dedicated deliveries for industries that include floral, produce, plants, dairy, poultry, and meats, as well as offers dry cargo, office space, trucking, and ocean freight services.

