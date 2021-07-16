Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.29. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

