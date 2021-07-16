Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,480 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Redfin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Redfin by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN opened at $55.40 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,385,824 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

