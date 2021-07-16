Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

RDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 679 ($8.87) per share, for a total transaction of £203,700 ($266,135.35).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 624 ($8.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a one year high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42). The company has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 661.41.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

