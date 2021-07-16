Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $8,226,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 615,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,742,000 after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.46 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.