Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce $95.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.76 million. Regional Management reported sales of $89.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $392.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $390.81 million to $395.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $437.98 million, with estimates ranging from $433.85 million to $442.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million.

RM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

RM opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Regional Management by 575.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Regional Management by 85.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Regional Management during the first quarter worth $201,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

