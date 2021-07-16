Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock.

RGL stock opened at GBX 88.70 ($1.16) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 261.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.58. The company has a market capitalization of £382.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1.03%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

