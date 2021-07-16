Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on the stock.
RGL stock opened at GBX 88.70 ($1.16) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 261.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.58. The company has a market capitalization of £382.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22).
Regional REIT Company Profile
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.
