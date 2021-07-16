Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,742 shares of company stock worth $2,668,168. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

