Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

RS stock opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $93.61 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

