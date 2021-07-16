Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Sells $114,660.00 in Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $114,660.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 69,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,585 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

