Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 539,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.08. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,485 shares of company stock worth $5,537,279. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

