Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 158,000 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 67.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Merchants by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

