Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 52-Week High at $750.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.54), with a volume of 514835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 685 ($8.95).

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNWH. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The company has a market cap of £561.00 million and a P/E ratio of 23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 662.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

