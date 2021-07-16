Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RPAY. started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repay has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,439. Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,792,000 after purchasing an additional 370,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,312,000 after purchasing an additional 686,402 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Repay by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Repay by 19,822.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after buying an additional 2,098,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

