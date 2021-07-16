Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.95

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.95 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 23192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

