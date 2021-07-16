Richardson Electronics (RELL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

RELL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.50. 237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,774. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 million, a P/E ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

