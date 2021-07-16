Ricoh Company, Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ricoh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Nomura downgraded Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50. Ricoh has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

