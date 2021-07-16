Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.15 Million

Analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post $32.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $560,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,641.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $124.41 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $148.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REPX. Truist upped their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, President Kevin Riley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 27,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $1,456,123.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,352 shares of company stock worth $2,051,026. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REPX traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $21.54. 1,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Permian Basin. The company activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

