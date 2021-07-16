Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00. Insiders have sold 656,377 shares of company stock worth $62,313,046 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

