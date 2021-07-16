Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.64.

RCI.B opened at C$66.60 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. The company has a market cap of C$33.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

