Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 45,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $15,604,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $406.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.28 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $486.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,875,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

