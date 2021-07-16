Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.78.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $453.25 per share, for a total transaction of $906,500.00. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $486.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $455.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $488.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

