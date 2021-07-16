Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,142,909 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 339.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.21% of CyrusOne worth $100,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 5.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

