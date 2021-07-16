Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$39.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.57.

TSE RUS traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$34.17. 6,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$16.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.80.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 1.9500002 EPS for the current year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920 over the last three months.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

