Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$39.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.57.
TSE RUS traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$34.17. 6,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$16.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.80.
In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920 over the last three months.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
