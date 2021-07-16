Royal Bank of Canada Buys 13,549 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.13% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $76,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $100.83 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $102.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

