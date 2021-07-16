Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,857 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $83,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after purchasing an additional 782,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 541,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after buying an additional 398,118 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.38. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

