Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,672 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $74,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after buying an additional 620,761 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 491,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 277,165 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 601,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after purchasing an additional 249,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

