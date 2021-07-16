Royal Bank of Canada Has $92.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $92,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $293.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.