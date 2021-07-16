Royal Bank of Canada Sells 42,147 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $78,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $141.05 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.