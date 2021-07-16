Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades boohoo group (LON:BOO) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital raised boohoo group to a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 452.22 ($5.91).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 279.10 ($3.65) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 318.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26).

In related news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £143,880 ($187,980.14). Also, insider Tim Morris acquired 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

