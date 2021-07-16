Royale Finance Market Capitalization Tops $527,826.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 29% against the dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $527,826.00 and $179,095.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00037848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00102998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00145258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,441.31 or 1.00149475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

