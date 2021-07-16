Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
RUA opened at GBX 127.55 ($1.67) on Monday. Rua Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.70 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The company has a market cap of £28.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.93.
Rua Life Sciences Company Profile
Recommended Story: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Rua Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rua Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.