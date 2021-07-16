Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
RUA stock opened at GBX 127.55 ($1.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.30 million and a P/E ratio of -15.69. Rua Life Sciences has a twelve month low of GBX 80.70 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.93.
About Rua Life Sciences
