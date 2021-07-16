Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

RUA stock opened at GBX 127.55 ($1.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.30 million and a P/E ratio of -15.69. Rua Life Sciences has a twelve month low of GBX 80.70 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.93.

About Rua Life Sciences

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

