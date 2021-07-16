Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Insider Johnson Huang Sells 6,342 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00.

Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 61,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -1,038.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth $177,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.