S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $691.00

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 691 ($9.03) and last traded at GBX 690 ($9.01), with a volume of 749477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 665 ($8.69).

SFOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 600.83 ($7.85).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 595.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -826.25.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit purchased 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

