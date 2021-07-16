Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ:SBEAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.