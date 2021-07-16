Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 47,188 Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,188 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,463,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 355.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,170,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 913,664 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 898,450 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

