Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.61 Million in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 165,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.26% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $2,296,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBCP opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

