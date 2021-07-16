Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOJU. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000.

NASDAQ:EVOJU opened at $9.91 on Friday. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

